Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang to write, star in new comedy film for Searchlight

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 4, 2025
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang attend the 97th annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

I do think so, honey!

Best friends and Las Culturistas co-hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang are teaming up for a comedy film for Searchlight Pictures, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Rogers and Yang will both write and star in the currently untitled comedy that is inspired by an episode of the Search Engine podcast.

The episode, which is titled "Why didn't Chris and Dan get into Berghain?," follows two Americans who go on a journey across the ocean to try to get into the world's most exclusive nightclub, Berghain.

In addition to hosting Las Culturistas together, Rogers and Yang created the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which Bravo televised for the first time in 2025. The network renewed the show to return in 2026. It's also available to stream on Peacock.

The pair also starred together in the Searchlight Pictures film Fire Island.

Yang is a five-time Emmy nominee known for his work on Saturday Night Live. He also starred in Wicked and Wicked: For Good as Glinda's friend Pfannee.

Rogers starred in the Netflix dark comedy No Good Deed, as well as the Showtime series I Love That for You. He dropped his yuletide dance-pop album Have You Heard of Christmas? in 2023 and is currently embarking on the Christmas in December tour.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Searchlight Pictures.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jonas Brothers star in ‘Camp Rock 3’ first teaser trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Dec. 4, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Boots Riley’s ‘I Love Boosters,’ starring Keke Palmer, to kick off 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Dec. 4, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital