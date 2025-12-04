Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang to write, star in new comedy film for Searchlight

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang attend the 97th annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

I do think so, honey!

Best friends and Las Culturistas co-hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang are teaming up for a comedy film for Searchlight Pictures, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Rogers and Yang will both write and star in the currently untitled comedy that is inspired by an episode of the Search Engine podcast.

The episode, which is titled "Why didn't Chris and Dan get into Berghain?," follows two Americans who go on a journey across the ocean to try to get into the world's most exclusive nightclub, Berghain.

In addition to hosting Las Culturistas together, Rogers and Yang created the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which Bravo televised for the first time in 2025. The network renewed the show to return in 2026. It's also available to stream on Peacock.

The pair also starred together in the Searchlight Pictures film Fire Island.

Yang is a five-time Emmy nominee known for his work on Saturday Night Live. He also starred in Wicked and Wicked: For Good as Glinda's friend Pfannee.

Rogers starred in the Netflix dark comedy No Good Deed, as well as the Showtime series I Love That for You. He dropped his yuletide dance-pop album Have You Heard of Christmas? in 2023 and is currently embarking on the Christmas in December tour.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Searchlight Pictures.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.