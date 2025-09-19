Matthew McConaughey talks sharing screen with son and mom on ‘The Lost Bus’

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
September 19, 2025
America Ferrera and Matthew McConaughey star in 'The Lost Bus.' (Apple TV+)

Art imitated life in more ways than one in the new film The Lost Bus. The movie is inspired by the true events of the 2018 Camp Fire that devastated Paradise, California, but it also has a real-life connection for star Matthew McConaughey.

The actor’s teenage son, Levi McConaughey, and his mom, Kay McConaughey, play his son and mom in the film – casting McConaughey attributes to director Paul Greengrass.

“I never thought it was something I'd do,” he tells ABC Audio. “I've been in scenes with my mother before, but that's because Richard Linklater just cast her [in 2011’s Bernie] and put her to sing with me and I didn't know about it.”

“But then my son taking an interest in it and then auditioning for it and getting it and then mom coming out to have the three of us in a scene, that did feel quite special,” McConaughey says.

McConaughey plays Kevin McKay in the film, a school bus driver, who, together with schoolteacher Mary Ludwig, played by America Ferrera, must save 22 children from the fast-moving wildfire. Both he and Ferrera got to meet and speak with their real-life counterparts.

“It was so beautiful to hear her talk about how the children really surprised her and rose to the occasion and comforted each other,” Ferrera says of meeting Ludwig. “And it's gonna make me teary even thinking about it, but the heroism of these children on this bus, and how they rose to occasion and were wonderful for each other.” 

The Lost Bus hits theaters Friday and premieres on Apple TV+ Oct. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

UPDATE FOR THE THUNDER OVER NEW HAMPSHIRE AIR SHOW

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 5, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsEntertainment NewsEventsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

A New Play From Academy Award Winner Ernest Thompson

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 4, 2025
Entertainment NewsMaineNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital