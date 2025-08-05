Maui firefighters battle brush fire in Ka’anapali

National News
Leah Sarnoff and Jennifer Watts, ABC News
August 5, 2025
Maui Emergency Management Agency

(LOS ANGELES) -- Firefighters in Maui are battling a brush fire burning above Kaanapali, Hawaii, on Monday.

The fire is near the old Sugar Cane Train warehouse, the Maui Emergency Management Agency said.

Both lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway between Puʻukoliʻi Road and Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway have been shut down amid firefighting efforts, according to the agency.

The Maui County Fire Department said in an update on X that the fire "is slowly being contained."

Officials asked motorists to avoid the area. "Smoke continues to impact the highway, necessitating the continued road closure," the department said.

The blaze is just a couple of miles north of where the devastating Lahaina wildfires occurred nearly two years ago.

The fires, which became the fifth deadliest in U.S. history, left over 100 people dead, destroyed thousands of structures and parched the local landscape.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail while awaiting sentencing

Aaron Katersky, ABC News
Aug. 5, 2025
National News

Gifford Fire burns over 72,000 acres in California

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Aug. 5, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital