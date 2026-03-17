Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani and more join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 17, 2026
A photo of Max Greenfield. (Steve Granitz) | A photo of Kumail Nanjiani. (Brian Bowen Smith)

Many new actors are checking in to The White Lotus.

Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul have joined the season 4 cast of the hit HBO series, ABC Audio has confirmed. There is currently no word as to the specific characters they will play.

The Emmy-winning show will film in France for its fourth season. It will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week.

These new actors join the previously-announced ensemble cast of Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

According to HBO, casting for the season is still ongoing.

The White Lotus was created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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