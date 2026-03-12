Maya Rudolph to make Broadway debut starring in ‘Oh, Mary!’

Mary Pat Thompson
March 12, 2026
Maya Rudolph attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 22, 2026, in London, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Oh, Mary? More like Oh, Maya!

Maya Rudolph will make her Broadway debut by taking on the starring role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning play Oh, Mary!

Rudolph's run in the production will be an eight-week limited engagement starting on April 28 and ending on June 20.

Oh, Mary!'s official Instagram shared a poster with Rudolph adorned in Mary's signature bratty curls. The account also posted a video of Maya in costume as Mary as she finds a mirror that has the phrase, "You're next, Maya," written in all caps using red lipstick.

Cole Escola created, wrote and won a Tony for starring in Oh, Mary! The show is a one-act comedy play centered on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch's John Cameron Mitchell is currently starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in the production. His final performance in the role will be April 26.

