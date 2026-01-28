Maye Says He’ll Be Ready For Super Bowl

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye says there’s no doubt he’ll he ready for the Super Bowl. Rumors had been circulating online the NFL MVP finalist was dealing with a shoulder injury, but Maye said yesterday that he is feeling good after getting some extra rest.

He was able to finish Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos after taking a big hit in the third quarter.

The Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60 February 8th.