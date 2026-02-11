Maye Says He’s Not Planning On Surgery

Maye Says He’s Not Planning On Surgery
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 11, 2026

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye says he’s not planning to have shoulder surgery during the offseason.

Maye was hurt late in the season, but says the injury to his throwing arm wasn’t a factor during the Super Bowl Sunday when New England fell to the Seattle Seahawks 29 to 13.

He says he will be taking some time off and is looking forward to getting away from football for a while.

Training camp for the Patriots starts this summer.

