Mayors and states sue Trump over new green card restrictions

Zohran Mamdani announces at a news conference that he is suing President Donald Trump's administration over its policies that he says will drive immigrants and mixed-status families away from public benefits they can legally receive on Sept. 14, 2026, in New York City. The announcement at City Hall included local politicians and immigrant advocates. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and a coalition of Democratic-led cities and states across the country have filed a lawsuit challenging a new rule issued by the Trump administration that's set to go into effect on Friday. The rule would give immigration officers wider discretion to deny green cards to some applicants.

Immigration officers would be able to deny green cards to people who are "likely at any time to become a public charge," according to a policy notice published on the US. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website.

The Trump administration announced the new rule in July.

Under current law, the government can deny a green card to those who become primarily dependent on government cash assistance or long-term medical care paid for by federal agencies. The Trump administration expanded the list to include non-cash, temporary programs like SNAP and WIC.

The government could now prevent someone from gaining permanent legal status if officials believe they’re likely at any point to require such programs.

Opponents say it could prevent U.S. citizens and their family members from obtaining certain benefits. For instance, federal officers could count a child's participation in a school's free lunch program against their parent’s application for citizenship.

"This is an undisguised effort to strip New Yorkers of the services they rely on," Mamdani told reporters. "People could die."

New York Attorney General Letitia James and 21 other states announced a separate lawsuit challenging the public charge rule.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the cities and states argued the new rule will lead to an increase of homelessness, untreated illnesses, lack of access to education and food insecurity.

USCIS said certain groups would not be affected, such as asylum seekers, refugees, human trafficking victims and others.

At the press conference, James said she and others were filing the lawsuit because "New Yorkers should not have to choose between putting food on the table, getting the health care they need, and pursuing a future in this country."

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC News, "Let’s get this straight, sanctuary states are terrified they will lose federal funds because hundreds of thousands of illegals and noncitizens might remove themselves from American welfare programs. We’re shaking in our boots over this supposedly terrible outcome."

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