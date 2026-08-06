Sen. Mitch McConnell announces he has been discharged from rehab facility

Mitch McConnell delivers an opening statement during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the FY2027 budget request in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, after weeks of in-patient care following a fall in mid-June, announced via a statement from his office on Thursday that he has been discharged from a rehabilitation center and will continue his recovery at home.

"Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home," McConnell said in a statement. "Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff."

"On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business," McConnell added.

McConnell was first hospitalized on June 14 for reasons that were initially undisclosed by his office.

While his office has released two photographs of McConnell since his hospitalization, the Kentucky senator has not been seen in public.

Late last month, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on McConnell to either "verbally" show proof to Kentuckians that he can still serve in the Senate or to resign from Congress.

In a statement issued on July 12, nearly a month later, McConnell said he was hospitalized due to a fall that left him briefly unconscious. He also said he had to deal with a "mild case of pneumonia."

In that same July 12 statement, McConnell said he had been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility to recover.

The former Republican leader has not been seen on Capitol Hill since June 11.

McConnell has said he intends to finish his term, which expires in January. The seven-term senator has already said he does not intend to seek reelection in January.

The Senate is expected to recess until mid-September in the coming days. McConnell's statement suggests he won't be seen in the Capitol until at least then.

Before departing for recess, the Senate is expected to take up acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's nomination to permanently lead the Department of Justice. With McConnell's absence, Blanche can only afford to lose two Republican votes.

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