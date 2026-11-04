Mckenna Grace says no to nudity in film because she wants to ‘be a Disney princess’

Mckenna Grace attends a screening of the film 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' at the Zoopalast. (Britta Pedersen/dpa (Photo by Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Mckenna Grace is opening up about why she makes certain acting choices.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping star said she purposefully avoids taking on roles that require nudity in an interview with Cosmopolitan released Tuesday.

"At this point, I definitely don’t do nudity or very hypersexual things. I respect anybody who can, but it’s terrifying to me. I don’t know if that’ll ever change," Grace told the outlet.

The actress said she doesn't mind being part of the horror genre, but she draws the line at nudity.

"It’s not like I only do wholesome things — my character literally gets gutted by Ghostface in Scream," Grace said. "But my dream is to try and be a Disney princess someday."

Grace stars as District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner in the upcoming Hunger Games film, which opens in theaters on Nov. 20. Elsewhere in the interview, Grace said she has been part of The Hunger Games fandom for a long time.

"I was very invested in all of it—the headcanons and the fan base. I had this huge Hunger Games poster. I got a bow and arrows so that I could be like Katniss. I told [director] Francis Lawrence when I got to set: 'Dude, I’ve watched these movies and read these books a million times ... To be running off my own podium toward the cornucopia, this is not real to me,'" Grace said.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

Joseph Zada stars as a young Haymitch in the film that follows his journey through the Second Quarter Quell.

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