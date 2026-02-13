Measles cases surpass 900 in US with infections in 24 states: CDC

Health News
Mary Kekatos, ABC News
February 13, 2026
Vaccine Measles Mumps Rubella (DIGICOMPHOTO/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- At least 177 new measles cases have been reported in the U.S., according to newly updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 910 infections have been confirmed in 24 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

4 times as many measles cases in a few weeks than US typically averages in a whole year: CDC

Youri Benadjaoud, ABC News
Feb. 6, 2026
Health News

Congress secures long-term funding for the World Trade Center Health Program

Liz Neporent, ABC News
Feb. 5, 2026
Health News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital