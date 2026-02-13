Measles cases surpass 900 in US with infections in 24 states: CDC

Vaccine Measles Mumps Rubella (DIGICOMPHOTO/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- At least 177 new measles cases have been reported in the U.S., according to newly updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 910 infections have been confirmed in 24 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

