Measles exposure reported at Universal Studios Hollywood

Stock photo of a person with the measles. (Mumemories/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Los Angeles County health officials said a person infected with measles visited Universal Studios Hollywood last month and potentially exposed others to the virus.

The county's Department of Public Health said Wednesday that it is investigating the case involving the visitor who was at the theme park on July 26. Other possible locations within the county are being probed, according to the health department.

Anyone who was in the park that day between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. is asked to confirm their protection against the virus and is warned that they may be at risk of developing measles from seven to 21 days after being exposed, according to the health department.

Health officials said that people who have been vaccinated against the virus are likely to be protected, as are people who had measles previously.

"People who are unimmunized or have unknown measles immunization status are at higher risk and should monitor for symptoms closely. Anyone who remains symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed is no longer considered at risk," the health department said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement Friday that the park is working with the health department in their probe.

"The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority," the company said.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes or a rash. The virus can spread through the air and can remain in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Anyone who believes they have contracted measles is urged to call a doctor immediately, according to the health department.

"Measles spreads easily and can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death," Dr. Muntu Davis, the Los Angeles County Health Officer, said in a statement.

Over 2,300 measles cases have been recorded this year, the highest number since 1991, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The majority of measles cases in 2026 have been confirmed among children and teenagers aged 19 and younger, according to the CDC. About one in 10 children under age 5 diagnosed with measles this year have been hospitalized.

About 93% of cases this year are among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, CDC data shows.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC says.

-ABC News' Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

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