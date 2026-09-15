Measles-related deaths in Pennsylvania rise to 4, health officials say

Illustration of measles virus particle. (Getty Images/Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library)

(NEW YORK) -- Pennsylvania health officials confirmed two additional measles-associated deaths in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in 2026 to four.

The health department said it would not share any additional details about the deaths.

The last time the U.S. reported 4 measles deaths was in 1992. Last year, Texas reported two deaths and New Mexico reported one.

This is a developing story.

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