Median Home Price Hits Another Record

Median Home Price Hits Another Record
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 5, 2026

Data is showing the median house price in the Granite State is sitting at another new record.

That price reached 575-thousand dollars last month, breaking the previous mark of 569-thousand dollars set one year ago.

The New Hampshire Association of Realtors says home prices usually peak in June or July, and that buyer demand is still strong.

However, housing inventory is still below normal but there are signs of improvement.

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