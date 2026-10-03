Medical transport airplane missing off Massachusetts, Coast Guard says

A Gulfstream G100 Astra SPX aircraft operated by Latitude Air Ambulance, lands at Brussels-Zaventem Airport, Belgium, March 21, 2026. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images, FILES)

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching the waters off Massachusetts for a missing medical transfer plane with six people on board that went missing on Saturday morning, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration informed the Coast Guard they lost contact with the Gulfstream G-100 around 2 a.m., as the plane flew from Bermuda to Boston, according to the Coast Guard.

The Bermuda Skyport Corporation, which operates LF Wade International Airport, said in a statement that the Canadian-registered plane took off from the airport with four crew members and two passengers at around 12:41 a.m. on Saturday.

There were no Americans aboard the plane, a source with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News.

The Coast Guard is using air and sea vehicles to search around Nantucket, the agency said. As of Saturday 11:00 a.m., there had been no updates.

Officials believe the plane rapidly descended 7,500 feet before hitting the water, a source with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News.

-ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.

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