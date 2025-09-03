Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34

GMA Team
September 3, 2025
Jordan Chiles, Hilaria Baldwin, Dylan Efron and Danielle Fishel are among the celebrity cast members on season 34 of 'Dancing with the Stars.' (Andrew Eccles/Disney)

A new cast of celebrities is stepping into the ballroom to put their dance skills to the test on Dancing with the Stars.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, actors Corey Feldman and Danielle Fishel, and author Hilaria Baldwin are among the celebrities who will be competing on season 34 of the hit dance competition series.

The full cast, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America, also includes social media stars Dylan Efron and Alix Earle, wildlife advocate Robert IrwinPentatonix star Scott HoyingFifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, comedian Andy Richter, and Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, stars of the reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu on Disney+ and Hulu.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts for season 34 alongside judges Carrie Ann InabaBruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

