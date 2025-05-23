Megan Fox says pregnancy was ‘unplanned but a happy surprise’

Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Megan Fox is getting candid about her most recent pregnancy.

The actress and mom of four, who welcomed a baby girl with Machine Gun Kelly in March, wrote in a post on her Instagram Story Wednesday that the pregnancy was "a happy surprise."

The post included a video of her posing for a photo shoot while six weeks pregnant.

"38 years old, six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise)," she wrote in text overlaid in the video.

"Please stop listening to the patriarchy," she continued. "Women are eternal light beings. We do not have an expiration date Don't let them rob you of your power."

She ended the post by telling her followers to watch her new show, Overcompensating, which dropped May 15 on Prime Video.

Fox announced she was expecting a child with Kelly in November 2024.

She is also the mom of three children -- Noah, Bodhi and Journey -- from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green.

Kelly also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

