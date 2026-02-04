Megan Thee Stallion plays a recently divorced mom in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
February 4, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins' (Courtesy of NBCUniversal)

You may know her as Megan Thee Stallion, but in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, she stars as Denise, a recently divorced mom who engages in playful, flirtatious behavior with Daniel Radcliffe's Arthur Tobin.

A trailer shows Denise — seemingly dressed in a postal worker's uniform — locking eyes with Arther while sipping on a drink.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins officially premieres Feb. 23 at 8 p.m ET on NBC, with Tracy Morgan in the title role. His character, a disgraced former football star named Reggie Dinkins, is attempting a comeback with a rebrand. He asks for Arthur's help, but he can't move forward without confronting ghosts from his past.

Erika AlexanderBobby MoynihanPrecious Way and Jalyn Hall also star in the series.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
