Melania Trump announces ‘open channel’ to Putin on kids caught in Russia-Ukraine war

(WASHINGTON) -- First lady Melania Trump announced Friday that she and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had an "open channel of communication" regarding children impacted by the Russian-Ukraine war.

"We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war," she said in brief remarks delivered from the Grand Foyer of the White House.

"In fact, eight children have been rejoined with their families during the past 24 hours," she added.

The first lady had written a letter to Putin stating it was time to protect the children impacted by the yearslong war, which was hand-delivered by President Donald Trump when he met with the Russian leader in Alaska in August.

"He responded in writing, signaling a willingness to engage with me directly and outlining details regarding the Ukrainian children residing in Russia," she said on Friday.

Melania Trump said her representative has been working directly with Putin's team on reunification of children separated from their families as the conflict continues.

"Russia has demonstrated a willingness to disclose objective and detailed information reflective for the current situation," she said.

The first lady also said she was provided a "detailed report" about the eight children who were reunited and the U.S. government-confirmed facts contained in the documents.

"This is an important initiative for me. It is built on shared purpose and lasting impact," she said, adding that plans are "underway" to reunify more children in the near future.

"A child's soul knows no borders, no flags," she said. "We must foster a future for our children which is rich with potential, security and complete with free will. A world where dreams will be realized rather than faded by war."

