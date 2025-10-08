Member of ‘Tennessee Three’ launches congressional bid as progressive challengers push Democrats

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson listens as Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention, August 22, 2024 in Chicago. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, a 30-year-old progressive activist and lawmaker who gained national attention as one of the "Tennessee Three," is launching a primary challenge against longtime Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen.

Pearson's campaign, framed around the slogan "It's About Us," highlights Memphis's 22.6% poverty rate -- nearly double the state average -- and pledges "urgent solutions to persistent crises" in Tennessee's only Democratic congressional district.

Pearson's bid is part of a broader wave of intraparty contests pitting younger progressives against long-established incumbents.

Cohen, 76, has represented Tennessee's 9th Congressional District since 2007. Earlier this year, he told Axios he intended to seek reelection.

"My constituents need help from D.C. and I'm effective in bringing home important funding," he said.

Pearson, expelled from the Tennessee House in 2023 after leading a gun control protest, was later reappointed and won a special election, cementing his status as a rising progressive voice.

In Pearson's campaign launch video, released Wednesday, he told voters, "I'm proud to be one of us, a Memphian, born and raised who understands how to build bridges across race, identity, ethnicity and generations in order to build the future that we want to live into."

Tennessee's 9th District, based in Memphis, is the state's only Democratic stronghold after redistricting in 2022.

"The same issues that people are facing today in this district, are the same issues that Justin faced as a child, and the same issues that Justin's parents faced when they were kids," Usamah Andrabi, communications director for the group, Justice Democrats, told ABC News. "At a certain point, you have to ask yourself, maybe it's time for new leadership?"

Andrabi said the group is focused on elevating a new generation of leaders, pointing out Pearson was just 8 years old when Cohen first won the seat. The group framed Cohen as a man who has been in office for four decades, calling him an "absentee congressman."

Cohen remains popular in his home district, winning reelection with more than 70% of the vote in a four-way primary in 2024 and more than 71% of the vote in the general election against a Republican challenger.

Pearson is Justice Democrats' third endorsement of the cycle, following Angela Gonzales-Torres in California and Michigan state Rep. Donavan McKinney.

Founded in 2017, the group has helped elect several members of the "Squad" -- including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York, Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley in Michigan and Rashida Tlaib in Michigan -- and unseat five long-serving incumbents.

Pearson's campaign platform includes labor rights and living wages, affordable housing, Medicare for All, environmental justice, federal investment to combat poverty and gun reform.

"This campaign isn't about one person," Pearson said in a statement. "It's about building a movement our community can see itself in.

Pearson's campaign is part of a broader pattern.

In Washington, D.C., Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a nonvoting member of the House, faces two challengers in next year's primary, D.C. Council members Robert White Jr. and Brooke Pinto.

In Connecticut, Rep. John Larson is facing primary challengers, including former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and state Rep. Jillian Gilchrest.

Bilal Dabir Sekou, a political science professor at the University of Hartford, said the trend shows Democrats are increasingly willing to challenge longstanding members of their party.

"What's interesting is people are stepping up and primarying people, almost like there's an insurgency going on within the party," Sekou said.

He added that Democrats are grappling with a generational shift, citing former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepping down from House leadership in 2023.

"A lot of that older leadership wants people who are like them," he said. "If they step aside, they want to step aside for someone who looks familiar to them, in terms of policy preferences and in terms of style and approach."

Republicans are also grappling with challenges from within their own party.

For example, in Texas, Sen. John Cornyn, 73, faces primary challenges from state Attorney General Ken Paxton, 62, and Rep. Wesley Hunt, 43.

In addition to the support Pearson has received from Justice Democrats, another group, Leaders We Deserve, a youth-driven political organization founded by gun-violence survivor David Hogg, has pledged $1 million for his race.

"In this moment of crisis, I'm calling on Representative Steve Cohen to pass the torch to Justin J. Pearson -- a transformational leader who can inspire a new generation," Hogg said in a statement. "Memphis deserves a next-generation leader like Justin -- a tested fighter who will deliver opportunity, affordability, safety, and justice to his constituents."

"From his successful work stopping the Byhalia Connection oil pipeline, which threatened the drinking water of more than one million people in the Memphis area, to his fearless stand in the state capitol for stronger gun safety laws after the 2023 Covenant school shooting, Justin J. Pearson has repeatedly shown the kind of backbone needed to confront powerful special interests, from big oil to the gun lobby," Hogg added.

Charlotte Bergmann is a Republican running for the 9th Congressional District seat.

