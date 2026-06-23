Members Of NH National Guard Back Home

After spending time in the Middle East, members of the New Hampshire National Guard are back in the Granite State.

The 157th Air Refueling Wing was deployed in February in support of Operation Epic Fury following the United States and Israel carrying out strikes against Iran.

The airmen returned to Pease Air National Guard Base which is in Newington where they were welcomed home by their families.

The unit helps refuel military aircraft in mid-flight so they can fly for hours without landing.