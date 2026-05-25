Memorial Day Cookout Costs

Memorial Day Cookout Costs
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 25, 2026

Americans grilling out this Memorial Day weekend will notice higher prices for many barbecue essentials.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index inflation data from April showed prices have jumped since last year for several popular cookout dishes.

Ground beef prices have soared by over 14-percent, while the cost of steak is up 16-percent.

U.S. cattle inventories have dropped to the lowest level in over 70 years as ranchers deal with the impacts of droughts and shrinking herds.

Even the price of hot dogs is up nearly 11-percent.

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