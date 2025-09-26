Memorial Service Being Held Today For Victim

Memorial Service Being Held Today For Victim
September 26, 2025

A memorial is taking place today for one of the victims of a shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua.

A celebration of life is being held at noon for 59-year-old Rob DeCesare at Center Point Church on School Street in Salem.

DeCesare was shot several times while having dinner at the country club last Saturday night and his mother says her son was trying to protect his family.

Police have charged 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau with murder. He was arraigned in court this week and has another court appearance next week.

