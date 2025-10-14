Mental health, substance abuse staffers fired amid government shutdown: Sources

A view of the U.S. Capitol on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Dozens of employees at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration were laid off in the wave of government shutdown firings last week, multiple sources told ABC News.

Best known for overseeing the rollout of the 988 suicide prevention hotline, SAMHSA works with state and local governments on mental health and addiction initiatives and gives out billions in grants.

The firings, which began Friday, include widespread layoffs of staff that oversee child, adolescent and family mental health services, sources told ABC News.

Roughly one in 10 of SAMHSA's 900 staff were fired in the spring Department of Government Efficiency cuts. Other staff were recently transferred to other programs in the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees SAMHSA.

A HHS spokesperson told ABC News that employees who received a Reduction in Force notice "were deemed non-essential by their respective division."

While the impacts of these latest firings are still being determined, a source tells ABC the agency was "hard hit."

ABC News' Will McDuffie contributed to this report.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide -- free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

