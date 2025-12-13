Merrimack Officials Mourn Loss of Anheuser-Busch Facility

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 13, 2025

Officials in Merrimack are mourning the loss of the Anheuser-Busch brewery.

The beer giant has announced it will shut down its Merrimack facility next year.

Town Manager Paul Micali says the decision will affect more than 120 workers, who will be offered relocation packages or severance.

Micali says even though they’re a community of 30-thouand, the job loss is felt throughout the area.

The brewery has been a mainstay in Merrimack for more than 50 years.

Anheuser-Busch is also closing brewery operations in both California and New Jersey.

The company has been making moves in recent years to update and modernize its manufacturing operations in the United States.

