Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda and more remember Robert Redford after his death

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda in 'Barefoot In The Park.' (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Celebrities from across the entertainment world are sharing tributes and remembrances for legendary actor Robert Redford, who died on Tuesday morning at 89.

Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep and more are honoring Redford's massively successful career, which saw Oscars, era-defining films and box office smashes including The Sting, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President's Men.

Redford was also known for his activism as an environmentalist and supporter of independent filmmakers, as well as being an outspoken advocate of progressive politics and civil rights.

"One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend," Streep said in a statement shared with ABC News. Streep and Redford starred in the romance film Out of Africa together in 1985.

Fonda remembered her longtime friend and co-star in a statement Tuesday morning.

"It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can't stop crying," the actress said. "He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for."

The pair starred together in several films throughout their careers, including 1967's Barefoot in the Park and 2017's Our Souls at Night.

President Donald Trump remembered Redford while addressing a group of reporters outside of the White House on Tuesday.

"That's a good way to go I guess," Trump said in response to news that Redford died in his sleep. "Robert Redford was great. He had a series of years that there was nobody better."

"There was a period of time when he was the hottest. I thought he was great," he added.

Stephen King remembered Redford's importance to the movie industry, writing in a social media post, "Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89."

Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram, sharing a photo of Redford along with a message.

"A LIFE! FAMILY• ART• TRANSFORMATION • ADVOCACY• CREATION• LEGACY Thank you Robert Redford," she wrote.

The Sundance Institute, which Redford founded in 1980 to support independent filmmakers, shared a statement remembering its founder on Tuesday morning.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our founder and friend Robert Redford. Bob's vision of a space and a platform for independent voices launched a movement that, over four decades later, has inspired generations of artists and redefined cinema in the U.S. and around the world," the statement read in part.

"Beyond his enormous contributions to culture at large, we will miss his generosity, clarity of purpose, curiosity, rebellious spirit, and his love for the creative process. We are humbled to be among the stewards of his remarkable legacy, which will continue to guide the Institute in perpetuity," it continued.

Colman Domingo posted a tribute to Redford on social media, writing in his Instagram Story, "With love and respect. His impact is everlasting."

