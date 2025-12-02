Michael B. Jordan featured on lineup for David Letterman’s Netflix show

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
December 2, 2025
Michael B. Jordan on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.' (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan will need no introduction when he appears as a guest on David Letterman's talk show. He's officially been announced as a guest on season 6 of the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Michael's episode will find him playing darts with the former late-night host. "I never played a video game in my life," David tells Michael in the newly released trailer. When Michael questions whether he played Pac-Man, David acknowledges that he did, prompting Michael to say, "I knew I would catch you on something."

Other season 6 guests are MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson and Jason Bateman

Season 6 of Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres on Netflix Dec. 16.

 

