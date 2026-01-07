Michael B. Jordan says his remake of ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ will be ‘full of twists and turns’

Michael B. Jordan attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan directs, produces and stars in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair, a film he recently revealed was one of his favorite movies growing up. Citing both the 1968 original and the 1999 remake in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael shared that his take on the story will include some surprises for audiences.

“It’s a big movie. It’s international. It’s sexy. It’s a lot of fun—full of twists and turns,” he said. “There are going to be some things audiences won’t be expecting, which I think will be a nice treat.”

The remake reimagines the classic romantic heist about a billionaire who orchestrates elaborate crimes, leading to a cat-and-mouse game with a sharp investigator. The film also stars Adria Arjona, Kenneth Branagh, Aubrey Plaza, Pilou Asbæk, Paapa Essiedu, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira and Ruth Negga.

The Thomas Crown Affair is slated to premiere in 2027. Ahead of its release, Michael shared some personal goals he'd like to accomplish in 2026.

“I’m always trying to set goals to improve myself,” he told THR. “This year, I want to lead with my best foot forward, continue to be kind, and show empathy to people. Empathy is something we’ve lost a lot of, and I think the world needs more of it right now. That’s what I’m championing this year.”

