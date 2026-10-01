Michael C. Hall deals with a killer mid-life crisis in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ season 2 trailer

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Andrea Tuccillo
October 1, 2026
Key Art for 'Dexter: Resurrection' season 2, featuring Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan streaming on Paramount+ 2026 (Photo credit: Paramount+)

What happens to an aging serial killer? The season 2 trailer for Dexter: Resurrection shows Michael C. Hall’s killer-with-a-code Dexter Morgan as he grapples with that very question.

The trailer picks up with Dexter talking to someone on his kill table.

“I’m Dexter Morgan, the Bay Harbor Butcher,” he tells them. “Who?” they reply.

“Kids today, no sense of history,” Dexter laments.

We then see Dexter dealing with the realities of being in his 50s, as he crosses paths with both a veteran serial killer, played by Brian Cox, and a young, new murderer terrorizing New York City, played by Dan Stevens.

Dexter: Resurrection season 2, also starring Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott and James Remar, premieres on Paramount+ Oct. 30.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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