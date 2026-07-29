Michael J. Fox to receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 78th Emmys

Michael J. Fox attends 'A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's' benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 16, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Michael J. Fox is set to receive the 2026 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award from the Television Academy. The actor will be awarded the honor during the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 14.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recognizes a lifetime of philanthropy, activism and a commitment to a global greater good. It was established in 2002 and is one of the highest honors presented by the Television Academy's Board of Governors.

In addition to his acting career, Fox is known for his transformative contributions to Parkinson’s disease research and advocacy.

He publicly disclosed his diagnosis with young-onset Parkinson’s disease in 1998. In 2000, the actor founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The organization is now the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research and has supported more than $3 billion in research programs, accelerating breakthroughs, advancing therapies and improving the lives of millions worldwide, according to a press release.

"Michael J. Fox is one of television’s most beloved and enduring performers whose work has left an indelible mark on generations of audiences,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said. “The Television Academy is proud to honor him for his extraordinary leadership in advancing Parkinson’s research, transforming public awareness and inspiring global support through The Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose investments have accelerated scientific breakthroughs and the search for a cure. He continues to exemplify compassion, courage and service, reflecting the power of one individual to drive meaningful change.”

Fox is a five-time Emmy winner. He rose to fame starring in the sitcom Family Ties and is known for his leading role in the Back to the Future film trilogy.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress Mariska Hargitay will host the Emmy Awards live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sept. 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

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