Michael Longfellow exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 28, 2025
Michael Longfellow walks the SNL50 red carpet on Sunday, February 16, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/NBC)

Michael Longfellow will not return to Saturday Night Live.

The comedian has exited the late-night comedy sketch series ahead of the upcoming season 51, ABC Audio has learned. He was part of the show's cast for three seasons after joining before season 48.

This news comes the same week former cast members Devon Walker and Emil Wakim announced their departures from SNL.

Walker shared he was leaving the show through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"me and baby broke up," Walker captioned his post announcing the decision.

Wakim also shared his departure from SNL to Instagram in a post on Wednesday.

"i won’t be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there," Wakim captioned a post filled with photos from his time working on the show.

Longfellow has yet to release any statement on his departure from the show.

Saturday Night Live premieres its season 51 on Oct. 4.

