Michigan health officials say people can resume regular lettuce-eating habits as new cases of cyclosporiasis slow

Fresh greens at the market. (Maria Korneeva/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Michigan health officials said on Thursday that people can resume regular lettuce- and salad greens-eating habits as new cases of cyclosporiasis slow.

It's one of nine states in a multi-state outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at some Taco Bell restaurants.

The iceberg lettuce was supplied by Taylor Farms and sourced from central Mexico. Taylor Farms issued a voluntary recall of all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico.

The state has seen more than 12,400 cases since June, including 279 hospitalizations and two deaths, health department data shows.

Taco Bell also said it is no longer using lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico at any of its restaurants.

The update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said the majority of contaminated produce is "likely" no longer available to consume.

Additionally, new cyclosporiasis cases and related emergency department visits are declining, MDHHS said. Most exposures occurred in late June or early July, the department noted.

"Since the start of this outbreak, MDHHS has remained committed to providing timely, transparent information and clear recommendations to Michigan residents," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, said in a press release. "As new data has emerged, our guidance has evolved to reflect the best available evidence, helping ensure that prevention recommendations are accurate, actionable and responsive to the changing situation."

The recommendation to avoid bagged salad mixes is no longer in effect, the department said.

"Residents may resume their usual food handling practices and make choices based on their individual risk tolerance," the release from MDHHS added.

Consumers should continue avoiding any recalled food products, health officials noted, as well as continuing to rinse fruits and vegetables and washing hands and surfaces often.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has previously said it is investigating other outbreaks and illnesses of cyclosporiasis nationally that are unrelated to the nine-state outbreak.

Since May 1, cases of cyclosporiasis have topped 22,000 in 47 states, according to data updated by the CDC on Tuesday.

There are at least 10,468 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis, including 423 hospitalizations, the CDC data shows. The agency is also aware of at least 12,255 additional cases that have not yet been laboratory confirmed or require further investigation and analysis.

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