Michigan resident dies of rabies after undergoing organ transplant in Ohio: Officials

Health News
Sony Salzman and Mary Kekatos, ABC News
March 27, 2025
Sorrasak Jar Tinyo/Getty Images

(LANSING, Mich.) -- A Michigan resident has died of rabies after apparently undergoing an organ transplant, health officials said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) told ABC News that the patient underwent an organ transplant at an Ohio hospital in December 2024.

The resident died in January 2025 and "a public health investigation determined they contracted rabies through the transplanted organ," MDHHS said.

The organ donor was not a Michigan or Ohio resident, according to MDHHS. The department said it is not providing any additional information about the resident or the donor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

