Mid-Term Election Results 2026 In Maine

Democrat Hannah Pingree is declaring victory in the race to become Maine’s next governor. Pingree was able to fight off challenges from Republican Bobby Charles and independent Rick Bennett. Pingree has long history of public service, including spending time in the state House of Representatives where she earned the titles of House majority leader and House Speaker. She’ll replace fellow Democrat and current Governor Janet Mills who couldn’t run again due to term limits.

It appears the decades-long political career of Senator Susan Collins is coming to an end. Overnight, the Republican called Democrat Troy Jackson to concede in their highly-contested United States showdown. Jackson ended up with the Democratic nomination after previous nominee Graham Platner ended his bid due to allegations of misconduct. In his victory speech, Jackson said every Mainer who voted for Collins can count on him to be their Senator.

Folks living in the Second Congressional District will have to wait to find out who serves them in the House of Representatives. As of the latest results, Republican and former Governor Paul LePage is leading State Auditor Matt Dunlap. Should LePage hold on, he’ll take over for Democratic Congressman Jared Golden who decided not to seek re-election. In the First District, Democrat Chellie Pingree beat Republican Ronald Russell to earn her 10th term on Capitol Hill.