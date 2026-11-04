Mid-Term Election Results 2026 In NH

The votes are in, and New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte has earned another two years if office. The governor was able to fight off Democrat Cinde Warmington in contest that was too close to call for several hours after the polls closed yesterday. In a social media post, Ayotte said it is the honor of a lifetime to serve as governor and that she is ready to continue working together to keep the state safe, prosperous and free. There hasn’t been a Democratic governor in New Hampshire since 2017.

Congressman Chris Pappas is going to have a different office on Capitol Hill starting in 2027. That is because the Democrat defeated Republican John Sununu at the ballot box yesterday. Pappas is set to replace retiring Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen come January. Pappas believes his victory is one for all of the Granite State over the status quo that’s hurting everyone the same.

New Hampshire will continue to be served by Democrats in the United States House of Representatives. In the First Congressional District, Stefany Shaheen was able to fend off a challenge from Republican Anthony DiLorenzo. Shaheen will take over the position that’s held now by newly-elected Senator Chris Pappas. In the Second District, Maggie Goodlander beat Republican Lily Tang Williams in a rematch of their 2024 showdown.