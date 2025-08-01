Midtown Manhattan office shooter fired 47 rounds in deadly rampage: Police

Shane Devon Tamura, 27, identified by the NYPD as the Midtown Manhattan office building shooter. Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The Midtown Manhattan office shooter fired 47 rounds from his M4-style rifle during the rampage, a number that indicates the suspect, Shane Tamura, reloaded his rifle at least once, the NYPD said.

There were 23 shell casings and 13 bullet fragments recovered from the lobby of 345 Park Avenue, police said.

Detectives also located 24 spent shell casings and 15 bullet fragments on the 33rd floor of the office building, police said.

An additional 800 rounds and a .357 caliber handgun were recovered in Tamura's BMW, which was double-parked outside the building, the NYPD said.

Four people, including off-duty New York City police officer Didarul Islam; Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner and security guard Aland Etienne, were killed in Monday's mass shooting. The fourth victim, Julia Hyman, was killed on the 33rd floor. Office cleaner Sebije Nelovic also said she was shot at on the floor.

Police said Hyman was the last person Kamura shot and killed before taking his own life.

Investigators say they are continuing to look for a motive, but New York City Mayor Eric Adams said it appears Tamura, a former high school football player, was attempting to target the headquarters of the NFL, located in the 345 Park Avenue building but took the wrong elevator and ended up in the 33rd-floor office of Rudin Management.

Tamura, 27, worked as a surveillance department employee at the Horseshoe hotel and casino in Las Vegas, a spokesperson for the Horseshoe said on Tuesday.

He purchased the rifle used in the shooting for $1,400 from his supervisor at the casino, Rick Ackley, police sources told ABC News.

The supervisor complied with the law in the sale, his attorney said in a statement.

"Rick Ackley administered the transfer of the firearm used in the tragedy in New York lawfully complying with Nevada and federal gun laws," Ackley's attorney, Chris Rasmussen, said in a statement.

