Mike White, Cirie Fields to compete on ‘Survivor’ season 50

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 28, 2025
CBS

The returning contestants set for the 50th season of Survivor have been revealed.

Survivor host Jeff Probst has announced the cast for the landmark season of the reality competition series, and it includes players from throughout the entire history of the show.

Among the contestants are The White Lotus creator Mike White, who previously appeared on season 37 of Survivor. Also taking part in the season are fan-favorites Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth, who have both played the game four times before.

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, who was a contestant on the first season of Survivor, is also participating in the season.

CBS describes Survivor 50 as being in the hands of the fans. Earlier in 2025, fans voted on key elements of the game for the first time in the show's history. Contestants won't find out what the fans voted for until they are competing on the island.

The 24 returning players will compete amongst themselves for the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor.

Survivor 50 will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in spring 2026.

