Miles of Meaning: Be Part of the 2026 Dempsey Challenge

Miles of Meaning: Be Part of the 2026 Dempsey Challenge
Events
DK
July 29, 2026

The Dempsey Challenge returns Saturday, September 19, bringing thousands of participants together in Lewiston to walk, run, ride, and rally in support of the Dempsey Center.

Founded by Maine native Patrick Dempsey, the event raises critical funds to provide free cancer support services for patients, survivors, caregivers, and families. Since its inception, the Challenge has raised more than $20 million to ensure no one faces cancer alone.

We’re proud to support this inspiring community tradition and help spread the word about an event that celebrates hope, honors loved ones, and makes a meaningful difference for people impacted by cancer across Maine and beyond.

All funds raised go directly to support the Dempsey Center. Register today and be part of something powerful—Rally, Celebrate, and Honor.

Presented by Auburn Concrete 

 

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