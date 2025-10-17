Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Miles Teller attends the premiere of 'Eternity' during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 7, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live season 51 have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell are set to host three episodes of the late-night sketch comedy series in November.

Teller will take over hosting duties for the second time on the Nov. 1 episode of the show. Brandi Carlile joins him as the musical guest for her third individual appearance on the program and fourth musical guest gig overall.

Glaser is set to make her SNL hosting debut on the Nov. 8 episode. The comedian will be joined by sombr as the musical guest. He also makes his first appearance on the show just as his breakout song "back to friends" has crossed 1 billion streams.

Glaser posted the news about her hosting gig to Instagram. "SCHWING!! @nbcsnl," she captioned her post.

Also making his SNL hosting debut is Powell. The actor will host for the first time on the Nov. 15 episode, while musician Olivia Dean will join him to make her musical guest debut.

SNL returns live on Saturday when Sabrina Carpenter will serve as both the host and musical guest.

