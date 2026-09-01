Miley Cyrus announces 10th studio album, ‘Bass Persuades,’ along with 2 LA shows

The cover art for Miley Cyrus' 10th studio album, 'Bass Persuades.' (MERT ALAS)

Miley Cyrus is entering a new era with a new album and a return to the stage.

The singer announced Tuesday that she's releasing her 10th studio album on Sept. 18, titled Bass Persuades.

"Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on," Cyrus wrote in an Instagram post.

"It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That’s what the title means to me," she added. "Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album."

The artist also shared a video of her playing electric guitar, teasing what the new music will sound like.

Along with the new album, Cyrus is heading to the Hollywood Bowl in October for a special two-night performance.

"It’s been a while. The Hollywood Bowl is my favorite place to experience music and see my favorite artists," she wrote in a separate Instagram post. "I’ve sat in those seats many times, but I’ve never taken the stage. LA is my heart and I’m bringing it home. See you there."

Bass Persuades follows Cyrus' 2025 studio album, Something Beautiful, and her 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation. Her song "Flowers," which appeared on the 2023 album, earned her the Grammys for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

Earlier this year, Cyrus celebrated the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, the TV show that made her a star, with the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

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