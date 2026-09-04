Miley Cyrus releases new single, ‘Bass Persuades,’ and music video

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Miley Cyrus is giving fans the first taste of her upcoming album.

The Grammy-winning singer released her new single, "Bass Persuades," on Thursday, Sept. 3, along with an official music video directed by Mert Alas.

The song is the first single from Cyrus' upcoming 10th studio album of the same name, Bass Persuades, which is set to be released Sept. 18 via Atlantic Records.

The album, which Cyrus announced earlier this week, is currently available for preorder and presave. A Neon Version vinyl featuring an exclusive cover is also available for preorder through Cyrus' online store.

Cyrus is also set to return to the stage for two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18.

Tickets will first be available through an American Express presale beginning Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by Cyrus' artist presale on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. The general sale begins Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT, according to a press release.

Cyrus first announced Bass Persuades on Sept. 1, sharing the album's title, release date and details about the upcoming Hollywood Bowl shows.

In an Instagram post announcing the album, Cyrus explained the meaning behind its title.

"Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on," she wrote.

"It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That’s what the title means to me," she added. "Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album."

Bass Persuades follows Cyrus' 2025 studio album, Something Beautiful, and her 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation. Her song "Flowers," which appeared on Endless Summer Vacation, earned her Grammys for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

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