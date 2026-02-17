Miley Cyrus set to celebrate in ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’

Miley Cyrus stars as Miley Stewart on Disney Channel's 'Hannah Montana.' (Disney Channel/Bob D'Amico via Getty Images)

She's had the best of both worlds for the last 20 years.

Miley Cyrus is set to reunite with her signature blond wig in Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, a televised event that will celebrate the milestone anniversary of the iconic Disney Channel series. It will debut to Disney+ on March 24.

This new special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience. Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper will interview Cyrus about the creation of the fictional pop star and chat about the show's lasting impact.

Cyrus will also revisit the memories she has from her time on the show as never-before-seen archival footage is shared. Additionally, former sets from the show, such as the Stewart family's living room and Hannah's closest, will be rebuilt for the special.

"Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in a press release. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis said that Hannah Montana opened the door for fans to dream, sing and embrace every part of themselves.

"Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago," Davis said.

Disney+ shared a video to its socials announcing the special on Tuesday. It features a car with a front license plate that reads "HM 20" pulling up in a studio lot. Both Cyrus and Cooper collaborated on the video, which is set to the show's theme song, "The Best of Both Worlds."

"Going back to where it all began," the caption reads. "The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #MileysMemories."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.