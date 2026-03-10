Miley Cyrus stars as Hannah Montana in trailer for 20th anniversary special

Miley Cyrus stars as Miley Stewart on Disney Channel's 'Hannah Montana.' (Disney Channel/Bob D'Amico)

Miley Cyrus back in costume as Hannah Montana? This is the life.

Disney has released the first trailer for its upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which debuts to Disney+ on March 24, exactly 20 years after the series originally premiered on Disney Channel.

"Happy Hannah-versary! The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #HannahMontana20," the trailer's caption reads.

The trailer marks the first time fans have seen Miley perform as Hannah Montana in 15 years. It begins with the pop star, donning Hannah's signature blonde wig and sequins, stepping onto the sitcom's iconic set of the Stewart family's kitchen and living room.

"I'm already getting emotional," Miley says as she takes in the recreation of the set all by herself.

We also see a snippet of Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper interviewing Miley.

"This show defined a generation," Cooper says, before the trailer cuts to a new clip of Miley and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, dancing in front of the Stewart family's iconic green couch.

We also see Miley and her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, looking through a scrapbook in a recreation of Hannah's iconic closet, which is filled to the brim with Y2K fashions.

Miley then notes the importance of the Hannah Montana fans. "This anniversary is for them, it's for us. This feels like home to me," she says in the trailer.

There's also a short clip of Miley onstage as Hannah with a band as confetti falls down, blowing a kiss out to a crowd.

"Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Miley said in a press release back in February.

