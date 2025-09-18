Military helicopter crashes near base in Washington state, official says

Jessica Gorman and Tristan Maglunog, ABC News
September 18, 2025
Cars sit at the Madigan Gate at the Joint Base Lewis McChord March 12, 2012 in Fort Lewis, Washington. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

(THURSTON COUNTY, Wash.) -- A military helicopter on a routine training flight crashed late Wednesday in a rural area near Joint Base Lewis–McChord in Washington state, officials said.

"This remains a developing situation, and no additional details are available at this time," Scot Keith, a JBLM garrison public affairs officer, told ABC News.

The helicopter crashed at about 9 p.m. local time, Keith said.

A U.S. Army spokesperson said the helicopter was on a "routine training flight," with air traffic controllers losing touch with the aircraft, indicating that something may have gone wrong.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said officials have been able to locate the crash site but have been "unable to continue rescue efforts as the scene is on fire and is starting to overheat their footwear."

Initial reports said the crash may have occurred near Summit Lake, the sheriff's office said.

"We have been advised that the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area, and we are working closely with JBLM to deploy any resources needed to assist," the base's public affairs office said in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

