Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi reveal they adopted a baby girl: ‘And then there were 3’

In this Feb. 24, 2025, file photo, Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the world premiere of Netflix's 'The Electric State' at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. (JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially parents.

The couple announced Thursday in a joint Instagram post that they recently welcomed a baby girl through adoption.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," they wrote. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

"And then there were 3," they added, signing the post, "Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

Reached for comment, a representative for Brown directed ABC News to the couple's Instagram statement.

A representative for Bongiovi did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The new chapter for the couple comes more than a year after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in May 2024. They had a second wedding in Tuscany in September 2024.

Brown opened up about her desire to be a mom in March this year.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," the Stranger Things actress told the SmartLess podcast at the time. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

"And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life," she continued. "Jake knows how important it is to me, and of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally."

Brown also discussed the idea of adopting a child.

"I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting," she said. "For me, like, my home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we stand by, Jake and I — our energy in the house is like, 'The door is always open.'"

