Millions of undocumented immigrants will no longer be eligible for bond hearings, according to ICE memo

National News
Katherine Faulders and Luke Barr, ABC News
July 15, 2025
Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Immigrants who arrive in the United States illegally will no longer be eligible for a bond hearing, a move that comes as the Trump administration ramps up efforts to keep immigrants who enter the country legally detained, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The new policy change was announced in a memo last week from the acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. The memo was described to ABC News.

Before the policy change, immigrants could request a bond hearing before an immigration judge. The extensive new detention policy is also expected to face legal challenges

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

2 killed when car swept away in flash flooding in New Jersey, dozens rescued

Meredith Deliso, Melissa Griffin, and Kenton Gewecke, ABC News
Jul. 15, 2025
National News

Inflation surged in June as Trump’s tariffs took hold

Max Zahn, ABC News
Jul. 15, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital