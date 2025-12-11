Milly Alcock stars in official ‘Supergirl’ teaser trailer

Milly Alcock as Supergirl/Kara Zor-El on the poster for 'Supergirl.' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's the official Supergirl teaser trailer.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for the upcoming superhero film on Thursday.

Milly Alcock stars as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in the second film in the new DC Universe. Craig Gillespie directs the superhero film about Clark Kent's cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.

The movie follows what happens "when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home," according to its official synopsis. "Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice."

The trailer starts off by showing Kara's everyday world. To the tune of Blondie's "Call Me," we see her messy bedroom and her dog, Krypto, waking her up in the morning. We also see Kara spending her 23rd birthday alone at a bar.

"What's Superman like?" Kara gets asked later on in the teaser.

"He sees the good in everyone. And I see the truth," she says in response.

Alcock shared the film's teaser to her social media.

"It’s finally here!" she wrote. "Thank you thank you [to] all the people who where involved in the making of this movie. It took a village!"

Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa also star in the movie.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.

