Milton Fire Victim Is Identified And Fire Investigation In Manchester

Milton Fire Victim Is Identified And Fire Investigation In Manchester
December 8, 2025

The victim of a house fire Saturday morning in Milton is now identified.

Authorities said 70-year-old Lenda Jennings-Routier died from smoke inhalation.

The house on Willey Road was reportedly fully engulfed when crews arrived around 8:45 a.m.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

The cause of a fire in Manchester late Saturday afternoon is being investigated.

Crews responded to a two-story house on Morgan Street around four p.m.

A seriously injured woman found on the first floor was taken to Catholic Medical Center.

The fire, which caused an estimated 75-thousand-dollars in damage, was contained to the basement.

