Milton School Officials Ask Town For Funds To Help Deal With $2.5M Deficit

Milton School Officials Ask Town For Funds To Help Deal With $2.5M Deficit
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Morning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 1, 2026

The Milton School District is asking the town for funds to help deal with its two-point-five-million-dollar deficit.

School administrators told the Milton Select Board that they could potentially face lawsuits if they can’t address their budget issues.

Officials said several things added up to create the deficit, like no audits for multiple years, errors in payments and unpaid bills, and more.

Now, the district is looking for money from the town to keep it afloat while asking for a deficit appropriation on the March ballot.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for October 7th.

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