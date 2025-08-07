Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect pleads not guilty in federal court

Minnesota State Patrol members carry the casket of DFL Rep. Melissa Hortman before a funeral ceremony at the Basilica of Saint Mary on June 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- Vance Boelter, who is accused of stalking and shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses in June, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday.

Boelter's attorney entered the plea on his behalf, according to The Associated Press. Boelter, who faces murder, stalking and firearms charges, spoke very briefly in court, thanking the judge and saying he understood the charges, the AP said.

Boelter is suspected of shooting and killing Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park and shooting and wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their house in nearby Champlin in the early hours of June 14, authorities said.

Boelter allegedly showed up to their doors, impersonating a police officer and wearing a realistic-looking latex mask to carry out his "political assassinations," prosecutors said.

Investigators recovered a list of about 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car, according to prosecutors. Two other lawmakers were spared the night of the shootings, officials said. One was not home, while a police officer checking the homes of other local politicians scared off Boelter from another location.

Boelter's court appearance came as the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday implemented new safety measures, including fewer public entrances and an increased security presence.

Sen. John Hoffman, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, spoke out this week, telling the National Conference of State Legislatures that the shooting "was awful and tragic and will impact me and my family forever," according to MPR News.

"But as a Minnesotan and as an American ... we can't let the evil of the night win and we must redouble our efforts and reclaim the reason we are all public servants," Hoffman said.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.